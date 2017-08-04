It's putting pressure on our belts and the health care system, causing an increase in the number of cases of heart disease, stroke and type two diabetes. Saskatchewan has the unfortunate honour of leading the nation in the number of people considered obese at 45.9% of adults, while the national average was 26.7%.

The report from Statistics Canada relies on the Body Mass Index to determine who is overweight or obese, which can leave the numbers somewhat controversial since it doesn't take into account body composition. A body builder with a low body fat can still be considered obese according to the scale that only factors in height and weight.

But Five Hills Health Region Medical Health Officer Dr Lanre Medu says he didn't need the report to know that there is a problem in our province.

"Rates of obesity are increasing and this is just putting a number to what we know by looking visually all around us." said Dr. Medu. "I do not have any reason to doubt the numbers."

Saskatchewan has been dealing with a rising obesity problem for years. Back in 2004, the rate was already fairly high at 30.8%.

Dr Medu says it all comes down to eating too much and not getting enough exercise. The earlier in life that we can comprehend that imbalance, the better the chance of living a healthy lifestyle.