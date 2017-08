The Moose Jaw Fire Department is reminding us that their fire ban is still in place for the long weekend. Like the provincial parks, vegetation inside the city is still quite dry despite the recent rain.

Fire officials say open fires that use wood or briquettes are not allowed and at no time are fireworks allowed in the city.

Propane and natural gas fire barbeques and fire places are not included in the ban that's been in place for nearly a month now.