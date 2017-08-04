Friday at 11am in Crescent Park the two newest pieces of art will be unveiled, as two cotton wood trees that normally would be chopped down were turned into works of art.

Artists Doug Lingelbach and Kevin Bendig work away on the project throughout the week. Lingelbach says they had to submit a detailed outline of what they wanted to do before even gassing up their chainsaws.

"The one sculpture is going to be a bench with a maple leaf with a Burrowing Owl on top and some baby Burrowing Owls and the other is a locomotive train which is very close to the heart of Moose Jaw."

The pair use chainsaws as their primary tool and also use various smaller ones to create more detail. The two new pieces will join other tree art that is already in the park, just to the west of the Museum and Art Gallery entrance.