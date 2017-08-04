Thomas DeBonville hit a home run on the second pitch of the game and the Swift Current 57s’ offence was off and running in Game 3 against the Moose Jaw Miller Express on Thursday night at Ross Wells Park.

Swift Current would hit three home runs, including one more from DeBonville, in the first three innings and build up a 7-0 lead that ended up being too much for Moose Jaw to overcome.

The 57s’ 8-4 win gave them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five first round Western Major Baseball League playoff series.

“That’s baseball sometimes, but we’ll get them tomorrow for sure,” said Millers third baseman Adam Cook.

First baseman Bodie Cooper had the other homer in the third inning for Swift Current.

After the 57s went up 8-0 in the top of the fifth, the Millers battled back with four runs in the bottom half of the frame, including back-to-back home runs from Grant Westmoreland and Cook to open the inning.

Cook didn’t hit a home run in the regular season, but he’s thrived in the playoffs with two long bombs in the last two games.

“You do what you’ve got to do in the playoffs, just try to keep it simple, see a fastball and drive it,” he said.

“Some of our players left, I was a bench guy during the season and now I’m in and I’m getting to see some more at-bats and it’s working out great.”

After cutting the 57s’ lead in half, Moose Jaw had their chances to get the score even closer over the final four innings, but came away with nothing. They loaded the bases in the sixth; put a runner on third in the seventh; and had runners on first and second in the ninth.

“That’s what you’ve got to do in playoff baseball, never give up, you’ve always got to be in it every inning,” said Cook.

“We know we can beat them, we did it in the regular season, we did it (Wednesday), so we’re not worried.”

Veteran pitcher Bo Sheridan struggled in his start for Moose Jaw as Swift Current was able to square him up early and chased him from the game after 2 2/3 innings. He surrendered seven runs – four earned – on seven hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Tanner Emes did a great job in relief to give the Millers an opportunity to comeback as held the 57s to just one unearned run on four hits and five walks over 5 2/3 innings. He had five strikeouts.

“I was just trying to give the team a chance to comeback,” said Emes. “I wanted to pick up Bo as best as I could, stuff wasn’t working for him, so I just tried to come in and hold them and give our team the best chance I could.”

Emes performance will help the bullpen heading into Game 4 as Moose Jaw only had to use two relievers despite the short start from Sheridan.

Travis Edgar came on in the ninth inning with runners at first and second and picked up two big strikeouts to keep Moose Jaw within striking distance.

Swift Current starter Matt Michalski was knocked out of the game with two outs in the fifth inning. He allowed four runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and just one walk.

Sean Chandler picked up the win for Swift Current as he struck out six over 2 2/3 shutout innings.

Moose Jaw struck out 16 times in the loss.

Despite the loss, which puts their season on the line, the Millers are confident that they can force a fifth game heading into Friday night’s Game 4.

“The whole year it’s been back and forth with us and these guys, so we’re going to come out, we’re going to stick with our plan, we’re going to swing and we’re going to even this series up,” said Emes.

First pitch for Game 4 is at 7:05 p.m. Friday night. If necessary, Game 5 will be on Saturday night in Swift Current.