Moose Jaw's Ryan Botterill and Hunter Bosch put together strong showings on the track on Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

Botterill hit the podium as part of Team Saskatchewan’s 4x100-metre relay team as they took bronze with a time of 41.42 seconds, which was just behind Team Quebec in second place at 41.27s. Team Ontario won gold with a time of 40.06 seconds.

The Peacock graduate finished fifth in the male 100-metre A final, posting a time of 10.80 seconds to just miss the podium by two-tenths of a second.

In the male 400-metre A final, Bosch also finished in fifth place, running it in a time of 49.05 seconds.

Both local runners will be back on the track on Friday to close out their time at the Games as Botterill races in the male 200m B final, while Bosch and Team Saskatchewan go for gold in the male 4x400m relay.

In male basketball, Moose Jaw's Jett Kowalchuk had six points, four rebounds and two assists to help Team Saskatchewan to an 85-67 win over Team New Brunswick in the seventh place game.