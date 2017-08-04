The Moose Jaw Storm under-16 boys soccer team brought home a silver medal from the Regina Soccer Association's League Final this week, falling in a shootout to the PSL Developmental team in the championship game.

“It was a decent game, we probably had more chances then them, but just couldn’t finish,” said Storm head coach Carmine DeGirolamo. “It was a 0-0 game and just went to shootout and they beat us.”

The Storm put together an outstanding season with their only loss during the regular season coming in an exhibition game against Regina’s PSL team.

DeGirolamo said it was a great year for the squad.

“The season was a huge success,” he said. “We led the league for the whole season and the only other loss is that final, unfortunately.”

As the Storm picked up wins throughout the year, DeGirolamo said they did it as a team with everyone coming up with key players at key moments.

“That’s my whole fundamental is to play as a team and use your strengths, whether it be speed or ball skills or whatever and just work at it that way,” he said. “It was a good season, it was really positive, we played well and did the things that we were suppose to do.”

The Storm out scored their opposition by over 15 goals throughout the season.