The Saskatchewan Rush continue to be movers and shakers this offseason and they pulled off a big signing on Thursday.

The Rush added former National Lacrosse League Most Valuable Player Jeff Shattler in a free-agent deal.

“Versatility is the main reason why we wanted Jeff so much,” stated Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan in a media release. “He plays on the face-off team, power play, any special team and he’s great about running back in transition on defence, which on our left side is important.”

Shattler has spent the past 11 seasons with the rival Calgary Roughnecks. Last season, he scored 20 goals and added 51 assists. That performance came on the heels of a career-high 87 points during the 2016 season for the 32-year-old.

The Edmonton product was originally a tenth overall pick in the 2005 NLL Draft by Buffalo. He won the league’s MVP award in 2011 when he scored 29 goals and 75 points.

His career-high for goals came in 2014 when he found the back of the net 35 times.

“We were very comfortable going forward with our young guys, Ryan Keenan and Dan Taylor, but when it became clear that Jeff would be available, we had to make a call,” added Keenan. “Getting Jeff as a strong secondary scorer takes some pressure off our younger guys and some pressure off Mark (Matthews).”

In 184 career regular season games, Shattler has 268 goals and 685 points. He won Champion’s Cup title in 2009 and has 27 goals and 85 points in 26 career playoff games.

The Rush have already pulled off two major trades this offseason, sending Adam Jones to Toronto for a pair of first round picks last week and then shipping goalie Aaron Bold, along with John LaFontaine and a pair of picks to New England for 2016 NLL Goaltender of the Year, Evan Kirk.