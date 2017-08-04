The Saskatchewan Roughriders were back in the win column in Week 6, beating the Toronto Argonauts.

On this week's edition of the Rider Report Podcast, DiscoverMooseJaw's CFL Insider Matt Sheridan and host Marc Smith go over the Riders' win, including Duron Carter and Cameron Marshall's big games, and they discuss whether the Riders' defence is underrated.

They also cover the Calgary Stampeders' dominating wins over Hamilton and Toronto; Edmonton's strong start despite injuries; and the big rule change this week from the CFL Commissioner's office.

Week 7 CFL Picks:

Matt Sheridan:

Calgary over Toronto

Ottawa over Winnipeg

Edmonton over Hamilton

BC over Saskatchewan

Overall record: 11-6

Marc Smith:

Calgary over Toronto

Ottawa over Winnipeg

Edmonton over Hamilton

BC over Saskatchewan

Overall record: 11-6