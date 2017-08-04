Despite the recent rains, there has been another power box fire in the Queen City that is being blamed on ground shifting.

That's now 7 in about two weeks.

Officials say it's the same sort of circumstances with the others, dry ground causing the soil to shift and pull wires from the power box on a home with underground lines.

While damage is not considered to be serious, it's an indicator that problems still exist.

Thousands of homes have been inspected in Regina, as well as in Moose Jaw, with hundreds needing some repairs as crews find problems.