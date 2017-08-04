The long weekend will be a chance for many to get out, hang out with friends and family, and enjoy some outdoor activities.

But if you are taking the boat out on the lake, make sure that no one has been drinking.

August 5th to the 7th is Operation Dry Water put on by the Canadian Safe Boating Council, and Stephanie Rankine with the council says that even if you are not driving the boat, you need to be sober.

"If you are a passenger and you have been drinking, lets say, at the dock, and then you're going out. You don't have those same security or safety measures as you do in a car. So it could only take one wave or a quick turn of the boat and you could be overboard."

She also said that alcohol affects your body differently out on the water.

"One thing we really try to educate boaters on is that drinking alcohol, or being intoxicated while out on the water, can actually be amplified due to things such as wind, waves, heat, etc. All of those factors actually make you more drunk than if you were on land."

There are some instances where you can drink on a boat, but they come with very strict rules.

"The boat would have to be moored, or anchored, or at a dock," Rankine said. "It can't have the engine running at all for anyone to be drinking. Also that boat would have to have permanent sleeping facilities, a toilet or bathroom, and cooking facilities like a kitchen or stove that are fixed to the boat. So it has to meet all of those requirements, as well as being moored or docked."

While it is becoming less acceptable to drink and be on a boat, there is still a long way to go.

"40% of boating accidents, alcohol has been a factor. It doesn't mean it's the main cause of the accident, but alcohol was involved in one way or another. This is a stat that can definitely be reduced and I'm really hoping we can see that percent come down."