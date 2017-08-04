Summer break may be here for Moose Jaw students, but that doesn't mean things are quiet at all city schools.

Moose Jaw police are reporting a break and enter incident Thursday night at Sacred Heart School in Moose Jaw. Officers reported to the scene just after 10pm Thursday night and found the only things missing were some non-perishable food items.

Cpl. Kevin Pilsworth of the Moose Jaw Police service indicated that it is likely more than one person was involved in the break in. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service or Crimestoppers. Click here for that link.