More pipeline work is happening in Saskatchewan and some of it will be just north of Moose Jaw.

The new line is being built by Enbridge and will cost about $5.3 billion before it's completion in 2019. Stretching from Hardisty Alberta and running to Gretna Manitoba, this new pipeline will be built beside the original line which was built in the 1960's. That line is being decommissioned in 2019 which is why this project is hitting the front burner now.

Work started Thursday on phase one of the project which includes 450km of new pipe starting in Alberta and ending in Loreburn, on the #19 highway northwest of Moose Jaw.

The second phase will run from Rosetown to Regina. This will include work just north of Moose Jaw on the #2 highway.

In total the project is expected to create more than 7,800 direct and indirect jobs in Saskatchewan.

This is the second billion dollar oilfield project that has come to Saskatchewan recently. In late 2016, Husky Oil announced it's plans to build three new steam assisted heavy oil extraction operations in the west central part of the province.