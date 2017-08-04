Some ownership changes are happening at Moose Jaw's Town and Country Mall, but it's not clear if, or how, these changes will impact operation of centre.

The current owners of the mall are a group called OneREIT and it was announced today that they are being privatized in a deal worth about $1.1 billion dollars. The buyers are SmartREIT and Strathallen Acquisitions. Under terms of the deal, shareholders of OneREIT per share in cash and SmartREIT units.

One REIT operates 56 shopping centres, including the mall in Moose Jaw, in all 10 Canadian provinces. The company calls the sale the result of an exploration of strategic alternatives earlier this year.

The 340,000 sq ft. mall in Moose Jaw has struggled in recent years finding and holding anchor tenants. Most recently, Sears Canada announced their Moose Jaw location would be closing, leaving the mall with no major retailers on the north or south ends of the complex.