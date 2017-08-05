As August long weekend is occuring, SGI has been giving tips to aware drivers of the dangers of distracted driving.

SGI's Communications Consultant Marie Schultz gives advice of how to combat heavy traffic on the road.

"With the long weekend there's of course going to be a lot more traffic on the road than any other day. we want people to put their phones away we want you to get to your destination safely and alive. Follow the speed limits, seatbelt for everybody on the road and avoid stuff that can take your attention away from the road." Schultz said.

Distracted driving has been a problem for years and recently the rulings on it have changed. Now, holding, viewing or manipulating a hand-held cellphone or mobile device is prohibited in Saskatchewan.

Just from January to June this year, a total of 1,837 tickets for distracted driving were issued in Saskatchewan.

Along with SGI's new "Be a Good Wing man" campaign, SGI's hoping to combat crashes involving impaired or distracted driving.