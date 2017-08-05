Coming off a win last week over Toronto, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are hoping to ride the momentum as they travel west to British Columbia.

The 2-3 Riders are in Vancouver on Saturday night to take on the 4-2 BC Lions to open up a stretch of five straight divisional games for the Green and White.

Saskatchewan won 38-27 against the Argonauts last week at home, while the Lions dropped a 37-26 game to the Edmonton Eskimos.

Both teams have something to prove and Riders head coach Chris Jones said that the Lions present a good test for his team.

“They're going to be ready to go and we're going to be ready to go, so it's going to be a good measuring stick,” said Jones.

“(B.C.) is built around being physical, they want to try to run the football first, so we've talked about it all week; we've got to do a great job in our coverages and making sure we've got deep defenders not giving up uncontested big plays, and then offensively, we've got to protect our quarterback and if we do that and establish the run, we'll have success. You can't get behind the eight-ball.”

There will be two veteran quarterbacks squaring off in Saturday's contest with Kevin Glenn, who has 1,598 passing yards so far this season, going against Travis Lulay, who has been stellar since coming on for the injured Jonathan Jennings.

Lulay threw for over 400 yards in his first two games back and completed 22-of-26 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in last week's loss to Edmonton.

The Riders know they need to contain that Lions passing game to have success and that starts with winning the battle in the trenches.

“We're not going to try to scheme up anything, we're going to do what we do and if they run it, we've got to stop the run and when they decide to pass, we've got to get pressure on their quarterback,” said Jones.

Glenn and Lulay were teammates just a few years ago and Glenn is looking forward to a showdown between them.

“We talk all the time, we're good friends, we started off as opponents and admiring each other from afar and we became teammates and that bond built,” said Glenn.

After getting headlines throughout the week, the Lions will no doubt be paying a little extra attention to Riders receiver Duron Carter this week.

Carter had a breakout game last week with 131 yards and two touchdowns, including a highlight reel grab that has been shown across North America.

Carter said he welcomes the extra attention from the opposing defence.

“It's all fun and games, no matter what is said before the game, we still have to go out and play a whole game, and I own that part of it,” said Carter. “It's all fun, I like to talk trash and we'll see what happens.”

If the Lions give extra attention to Carter in the form of double coverage, Jones said that will be a welcomed sight for the rest of the Riders' receiving core.

“I'm sure that they've got to pay some attention to him, he's a great player and when we went against him you had to know where he was at all times on the field and luckily we have some other good receivers in our core,” said Jones.

The Riders and Lions will do battle at B.C. Place on Saturday night at 5 p.m. Sask time.