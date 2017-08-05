With the long weekend coming, many people are expected to head south of the border. Luckily, Canada Border Service Agencies has some tips to make life easier while crossing the border.

Luke Reimer gave some tips to people either trying to return from the United States or enter Canada.

Reimer says it's better to plan ahead come early in the morning to avoid long lineups at the borders.

He also adivises if entering Saskatchewan, to use the North Portal, as it has the greatest capacity and can keep the traffic flowing.

Another tip is to make the trip across the border smooth and easy, to make sure you answer all questions truthfully, make all your declarations, be prepared to pay duty's, and check ahead on the CBSA website to make sure what you have can be brought back across the border.

Saskatchewan itself has 12 border portals, with the North Portal being the largest.