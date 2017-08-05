RCMP are asking for information from the public involving an investigation into a damaged video messaging sign.

Between July 31st 8 pm and August 1st 10 am, the video messaging sign, on highway #2, just north of the 8 mile road, was not only damaged, but it's deep cycle marine battery was stolen from it.

This is the second video messaging sign that has been damaged and looted from this past June, July and August.

If you have any information, please call Moose Jaw RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.