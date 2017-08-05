As we reach what is typically the peak of mosquito and West Nile virus season in Saskatchewan... two people have tested positive for the virus but health officials are not certain about the results.

Officials say the patients could have contracted the virus in past years or they could be showing a cross reaction of sorts.

The move from July to August is typically when we see the most mosquitoes with the largest chance of carrying West Nile virus. Luckily, dry conditions this summer have resulted in smaller numbers of both.