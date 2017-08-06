"Farm Stress Line" puts you on the phone with a trained crisis worker. And the name is what it implies. Its a service available to farmers that can help with the panic and stresses of harvest season.

"To talk with a crisis worker they don't have to go through a receptionist and the crisis workers are trained, not volunteers. We can address issues in mental issues, do risk assessments in relationship with suicide idealation." says John McFadyen, Executive Director of Mobille Crisis Services.

The line is open to farmers 24/7 for those who feel the pressure or stress of harvest.

McFadyen also adds that if you are in need to call the number, as your stress and hardships not only have a bad affect on you, but on your family, children, and spouse.

Available since 1974, their goal is "to provide confidential crisis telephone counselling, support, information and referral services that respond to the needs of rural individuals, youth and families living on the farm or in a rural Saskatchewan community."

The list of help they can provide can range from financial problems to mental health issues.

The line even has a full database of contacts and numbers to connect farmers too in case the workers belive you need it.

You can call the Mobile Crisis Helpline at (306) 757-0127, the Farm Stress Line at 1-800-667-4442, or visit the Mobile Crisis Services website.