$28 million dollars worth of improvements to provincial park roads was revealed, but no mention of Highway 202, leading to Buffalo Pound, was mentioned.

A few years ago, the road was washed out due to back to back rainy summers and water and drainage issues,

"Its created issues for us and we want to make sure it remains open.The Ministry has been out grading the road and continuous monitoring and maintenance will occur on that road."says Senior Communications Consultant Steve Shaaheen.

While most people heading to Buffalo Pound from Moose Jaw take the 301, Highway 202 still connects to Highway 2, which most people need to reach northern parts of the province.

Highway 202 won't be getting the upgrade it may need and people want, but the good news is that regular maintenance is still going on.