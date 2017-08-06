Hunger in Moose Jaw will be competing in the Casino Moose Jaw and Regina Charity Championship.

The 4 people Hunger in Moose Jaw team will compete against 44 other teams on an inflatable obstacle course in round one. If they make it into round two, they would take home a piece of a $25 000 prize pool. The winner of the competition gets $10 000 prize to any charity, and Hunger in Moose Jaw is hoping to bring that back to the community.

"We would really like to support the lunches we are able to provide to the kids during the school year, as well as the milk program." That's where they would like the prize to go to says executive director Sharla Sept.

They are also currently fundraising for at least $500 for a time advantage in the obstacle.

The race will take place on August 11th at noon, where competitiors will bounce, climb, and sprint on a 100 foot long course.

This is the first time Hunger in Moose Jaw had competed in this event.