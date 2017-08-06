While Saskatchewan may have the highest unemployment rate in all of Canada, this previous July, Moose Jaw, Swift Current and area's unemployment has gone down a small portion.

The most recent data from Stats Canada shows that at the end of June 2017, 4.6% of the work force in the area was unemployed. At the end of July 2017, it was at 4.3%.

It's not as low as it was compared to last year, when only 3.4% were without jobs.

In Saskatchewan unemployment is up to 6.6% from 5.9% a year ago, and the national average is currently sitting at 6.3%.