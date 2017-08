Around 12 pm on August 5th 2017, Moose Jaw City Police entered a home on the 400 block of Hochelaga St. East under a search warrant.

Upon searching the household, police found firearms, fake firearms, knives, other weapons, and cocaine.

Moose Jaw police then took custody of three people.

One woman is in custody for outstanding warrants with other charges pending. Two men are also in custody with pending charges.