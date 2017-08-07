Moose Jaw and District Food Bank is currently looking for help from the community this summer. Like some places, summer months can be quite slow, even for the food bank, especially without any food drives going on.

"One thing we are always in need of is fresh fruit and vegetables. We've been slowly trying to buy some this past year, but we just can't keep up with the demand," said Manager Terri Smith. "Anything from gardens we will take. Potatoes, carrots, apples, oranges, even ones off your tree we'll take. They go very fast. And its something to go in the hampers that's nutritious."

Smith said they are happy to take any kind of donations that will help with the food bank. This includes items such as hygiene products, household and childcare items. If you open your cupboards to them, they will be happy to take what's inside. Monetary donations are welcomed also.

This past year they have tried to buy meats, vegetables, and fruits for people, but the demand is too high to be able to keep up with. Especially during slow times like this.

Smith would also like to thank the community. She loves how giving the community can be towards them with their time and resources. "We are not government subsidized. It's the community that keeps us open so I'd like to say thank you very much to the community."