A luthier is a person who not only repairs but builds string instruments. If you didn't know that, then you might not know about David Freeman.

About an hour away from Moose Jaw is Tugaske Saskatchewan, a small village of a population around 75, holds Timeless Instruments.

David Freeman has been operating Timeless Instruments for the past 37 years, opening back in 1970. Freeman himself is a luthier and is part of the Guild of American Luthiers.

Freeman's love for music started at a young age, as his mother was an organ player. Since then, he's worked in music some way.

Freeman know's exactly why he enjoy's it too. "The one that I'm building at any moment is the one I'm really focused on. How it's going to sound when I'm done and when I actually put strings on it, just being delighted by the sound that its got. And then watching someone else pick it up and enjoy playing it that's a really cool feeling too."

Moving to Saskatchewan from Ontario to work for a family friend building furniture is what opened his business in 1980. Since then, Freeman has had over 650 people come and train to make instruments, even providing room and board for those who come to train.

He treats his works like art pieces, because he know's that if someone is going to spend a lot of money on a guitar like that, they will want it to feel and look like a masterpiece.

Being able to see a musicians eye light up when they play the instrument they've created under the guidance of David Freeman has also been a driving force behind Timeless Instruments.