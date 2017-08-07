Nature Saskatchewan has issued a warning to drivers, due to the decreasing population of the burrowing owl.

Their warning is to watch out for low flying burrowing owls who are hunting on roadways, and to slow down near possible or known burrowing owl nests.

Around 400 pairs of burrowing owls, half of its total know population, breed in Saskatchewan.

They typically breed and nest in burrows already made by badger and gophers, which can be close to roadside.

The warning has come due to this time of year, when younger burrowing owls generally start to forage for themselves. Which, for many of the owls, is on road surfaces around dusk, when rodents, pests, and insects are attracted to the road.

Nature Saskatchewan urges you to call their "Hoot" line at 1-800-667-HOOT (4668), as the survival of each burrowing owl is important as their population dwindles.