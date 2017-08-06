Saturday night's game was a case of too little, too late for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Back-up quarterback Brandon Bridge led the Riders to a pair of late touchdowns to avoid a shutout and make the score much more respectable than it could have been.

The B.C. Lions rolled on Saturday night in Vancouver, picking up a 30-15 win over the Riders in a dominating performance on both sides of the ball.

“We gave up too many opportunities in the second half; we got down into the redzone a couple of times and had turnovers; we killed drives with penalties; we had a few drops here or there; we could not protect against six-man pressure early in the game; and defensively, we couldn't stop the run and gave up too many plays over the top,” Riders head coach Chris Jones stated after the game to sum up his team's performance.

The Riders have now lost seven straight games against the Lions and five straight against the West Division dating back to last season.

Saskatchewan came out flat for the third straight week and couldn't recover this time around as they trailed 18-0 at halftime and 22-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

“We've got to do a better job early in the game, that's three weeks in a row where we've dropped behind early and have to come back and we can't continually do that,” said Jones.

Travis Lulay and the Lions' offence had everything working throughout the game as they posted 547 yards of offence.

Lulay threw for 338 yards and one touchdown on 19-of-28 passing to efficiently move the ball down field throughout the game, while the Lions' ground attack carved up the Riders' for 202 yards rushing, led Jeremiah Johnson with 74 yards and Shaquille Murray-Lawrence with 55 yards and a touchdown.

The Riders' defence bent, but didn't break at a lot of points, but couldn't find a way to get a stop against the Lions' offence, keeping them on the field for extended stretches.

“We've got to do a better job defensively, we did some good things, we held Rainey down real well, our kids kept scrapping until the end, but we've got a ways to go to get in the level that B.C. and Calgary are,” said Jones.

B.C. kicker Ty Long hit on 4-of-5 field goal attempts in the game.

Offensively, the Riders struggled to find their footing all game.

Quarterback Kevin Glenn completed 19-of-27 passes for 186 yards and two interceptions.

Bridge came in during the fourth quarter and completed six-of-six passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns to make the score more respectable.

“Bridge did a nice job,” said Jones. “He did a great job moving around the in the pocket and the element of him being able to move is where he's dangerous.”

Bridge hit Duron Carter for a 46-yard touchdown with 3:15 remaining in regulation and then followed that up with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Naaman Roosevelt with 1:39 left.

The Riders will need to regroup quickly as they have a rematch with the Lions on tap for this Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

“We go back and evaluate and look at the film, try to look at the things we did well and the things that we need to improve on and try to make the corrections,” said Jones.

“I wish it wasn't eight days, I wish it was five days until we faced them again.”

The Riders drop to 2-4 on the year, while the Lions are now 5-2.