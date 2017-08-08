A search warrant on the weekend has resulted in charges against two of the three people taken into custody on the east side of the city.

Moose Jaw Police executed the search warrant on the 400 block of Hochelaga Street East Saturday during the noon hour and found about $4000 in cocaine along with firearms, fake firearms, knives and other weapons.

Three people were taken into custody at the time but only two are facing charges after further investigation. Sherwyn Pelletier and Thomas Mcnab will face a number of charges in court Tuesday, including drug trafficking.