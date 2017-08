A teenage boy will be in court Tuesday after an incident Monday afternoon on the 1000 block of Willow Avenue.

Moose Jaw Police say the teen confronted another man with a knife but fled the scene just before 5 o'clock. Police found him a short time later on the 200 block of Caribou Street East and the K9 Unit was able to locate two knives that they believe were in his possession.

The youth is facing charges of assault with a weapon and breaching court orders.