Shifting their focus from under the street to the curb, Citizens Advocating for Sensible Taxation are taking on curbside garbage collecting in Moose Jaw.

The group decided on the weekend to host a public forum to discuss the changeover that started last week. The event is being held Tuesday night at the public library starting at 6:30.

CAST forced a referendum on the funding model for cast iron replacement last fall and Councillor Don Mitchell has suggested curbside garbage could force another vote.

The next city information session is set for August 16 from 3 until 7 at Mosaic Place.