Team Canada couldn’t get the job done in the shootout on Monday.

Luka Burzan, Jett Woo and Canada lost 4-3 to Russia in their opening game at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka U18 Memorial Cup in Slovakia.

Canada and Russia battled back-and-forth throughout the game with neither team able to take the upper hand for long.

Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds forward Barrett Hayton opened the scoring just 5:48 into the game for Canada, but Russia responded just under five minutes later when Nikita Rtishchev found the back of the net.

Russia went in front 2-1 early in the second period on a goal from Dmitriy Zavgorodniy.

Toronto Jr. Canadians forward Jack McBain would answer for Canada with under five minutes to go in the second to even the score heading into the third.

Just 1:09 into the final frame, Zavgorodniy scored his second of the contest to put Russia back in front by one, but that lead would short lived. Niagara Ice Dogs forward Akil Thomas scored for Canada just over three minutes later to tie the game.

The score stayed that way through the rest of regulation and into overtime, forcing the game into a shootout.

Captain Joe Veleno scored the only goal in the shootout for Canada, while Ruslan Iskhakov potted back-to-back goals to win the game for Russia.

Canada will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they have another tough test to open the round robin, going up against Finland. Puck drops at 7:30 a.m. Sask time.

Finland is coming off a 6-1 win over Slovakia to open the tournament on Monday, while in other action, Sweden rolled to a 6-1 win over the United States and the Czech Republic up ended Switzerland 6-2.