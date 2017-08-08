Week 2 of the 2017 Canada Summer Games kicked off on Monday with a strong start for Moose Jaw's Cadence Johns in the pool.

Johns was the anchor for Team Saskatchewan in the 4x200m freestyle relay and took three-and-a-half seconds off her lifetime best during the race.

Saskatchewan finished eighth overall in the event with a time of 8:56.42.

The swimming events continue throughout the week with Moose Jaw's Elyssa Tacchi also competing for Team Saskatchewan.

Johns will have seven events in total, while Tacchi will be swimming in five. Click here for full results.

Saskatchewan is sixth in the overall medal standings with four gold and 22 total medals.