Shawn Loney had been waiting a long time to get the opportunity to play in the Sweet Spot Moose Jaw Men’s Golf City Championship and he made the most of his first shot on the weekend.

Loney won the city championship on Sunday, edging out Craig Benson in a one-hole playoff to take the title at the Lynbrook Golf Club.

“It feels pretty good,” said Loney after capturing the title. “I’d been struggling lately, but I was able to put together two solid rounds.”

Benson had a one shot lead on Loney heading into Sunday’s final round after firing an even-par 71 during the first round on Saturday at the Hillcrest Golf Club.

Loney battled back with a one-over 72 on Sunday to force the playoff.

“I clawed my way back and I had a two-shot lead with three holes to go and I gave it away, so I was glad to hold on and make it happen in the playoff,” said Loney.

Shawn Loney fires his second shot on the par-5 first hole at the Lynbrook Golf Club during the one-hole playoff for the Sweet Spot Moose Jaw Men's Golf City Championship on Sunday. (Photo: Marc Smith)

After bogeying the final three holes to lose his lead, Loney regrouped before the playoff, which took place on the par-5 first hole.

Loney launched a drive close to 300 yards on the 451-yard hole and then put his second shot on the green to give him a shot at an eagle.

“(That drive) was the best one of the day,” said Loney, who added that the pressure did get to him over the final three holes, leading to the bogeys.

“I haven’t played a whole lot of tournaments over the last few years because I’ve got small kids, so you get in those situations, but as a golfer that’s what I live for, I love (the pressure), but you never get use to it, unless you’re on tour.”

Benson, who shot a 73 in the final round on Sunday, drove into the trees to open the playoff hole, but pulled off a great second shot with his driver from the rough to keep him in the running.

However, Benson chipped his third shot over the green, giving Loney an opening to two-putt for the win and he did.

“The birdie putt I was just hoping to make because the first putt wasn’t very good,” said Loney, who left himself with an uphill putt from 4-5 feet for the win.

“If you’re going to have a putt, that’s probably the one because going downhill isn’t easy.”

With the city title under his belt, Loney is hoping to capture the Hillcrest Club championship as well. He will also be teeing it up at the 2017 Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship at the Wascana Country Club in Regina on Aug. 22-25.

“This gives me a little confidence and hopefully I can confirm there,” said Loney.

Click here for the full results from the City Championship.