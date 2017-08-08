The Lynbrook Golf Club was busy on Monday with the annual Civic Holiday Tournament taking over the course under a sunny sky.

John Striton came away the winner in the men’s championship flight, shooting a three-over 74, which topped Bill McLean by four strokes.

In the ladies’ championship flight, Corrine Cobbe posted a score of 90 to beat out Deb Arguin by four strokes.

The low net winner in the men’s championship division was Tim Peakman with a 64, which was 12 shots in front of Bob Desjarlais.

The men’s first flight was won by Rob Ritchie via retrogression over Jack Astleford after they both shot an 81. The low net in that flight was won by Mav Maier with a 60, which beat out Bob Turnbull by nine strokes.

Ken Jattansingh won the men’s third flight with a score of 83, which was four shots better than Don McDonald. Moe Schmidt won the low net in that flight with a score of 68, edging out Dave Morrell by two strokes.

The men’s fourth flight was won by Alex Cameron with an 89. Marv Schaitel was second with a 94. The low net in that flight was won by Gerry Palmer with a 68, which was four shots better than Don Thompson.

The low net in the ladies’ championship flight was won by Lori Gaucher with a 71, topping Sherron Bearchell by two shots.

Sharon Knittel won the ladies’ second flight with a score of 96, which was seven shots better than Bev Arnold. Elsie Sapach was the low net in the flight with a 74, beating Doreen Heinbigner by two strokes.