Team Canada found its way into the win column with a strong bounce back performance on Tuesday at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup.

After falling in a shootout against Russia on Monday, Moose Jaw Warriors' Luka Burzan and Jett Woo helped Canada to a 5-1 win over Finland on Tuesday to improve their record to 1-1 at the summer under-18 tournament.

Neither Warrior picked up a point in the win.

Halifax Mooseheads forward Benoit-Olivier Groulx opened the scoring for the Canadians just 5:09 into the game.

Canada extended their lead to 3-0 in the second period with power play markers from Lethbridge Hurricanes defenceman Calen Addison and Kelowna Rockets forward Nolan Foote.

Canada’s third power play goal of the game from Jack McBain of the Toronto Jr. Canadiens made it 4-0 just 7:03 into the third period.

Baie-Comeau’s Gabriel Fortier put Canada in front 5-0 with less than five minutes remaining in regulation.

Finland’s Matias Maccelli broke up goalie Olivier Rodrigue’s shutout bid with just under two minutes to go in the game.

Rodrigue turned away 12 shots in the win for Canada.

Team Canada will close out the round robin on Wednesday when they face-off with Slovakia. Puck drops at 11 a.m. Sask time.