Moose Jaw Pride is hosting a short film contest for Moose Jaw residents, with the theme "I Am".

The purpose of the new contest is to have the LGBTQ community and allies show their experiences and express themselves through video what it's like to live in Moose Jaw and express who they are.

Nan Chen, Moose Jaw Pride's Summer festival and event coordinator, said there will also be a film screening evening, where they will be accepting donations as admission.

"The money that we receive from donations will be going back to supporting and advocating for LGBTQ folks in Moose Jaw and around Saskatchewan through our Saskatchewan Pride Network program," said Chen.

The screening event will take place August 24th from 7-9pm, where a panel discussion will take place and the top three short films will be chosen to win the 1st place prize.

Those wishing to participate are asked to submit their short film by midnight on August 21st. The top ten submissions will get $20 honorarium and will be shown at the film screening event at the Moose Jaw Public Library Theatre.

