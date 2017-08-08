On holiday Monday various riders taking part in the 9th annual Military Police National Motorcycle Relay made a pit stop at 15 wing Moose Jaw, as they raise funds for charity. There was also a cheque presentation on Monday from 14 Military Police and 15 Wing for $1,145 to the bike relay.

"For 24 or 25 days, we started on the 31st of July and I think it ends on the 23rd or 24th of August," explained Lead Rider Lamont French. "It starts in Victoria B.C. and ends officially in Gander Newfoundland, but then the national riders go out to Saint Johns where we dip our tires in the Atlantic Ocean and get a picture by mile zero. We do the same thing in Victoria, where we dip our tires in the Pacific Ocean by mile zero in Victoria."

French said there's 7 national riders apart of the relay and others who participate jump on and off the route as they travel across Canada.

The purpose of the relay, since it's inauguration, has been to raise funds for the Millitary Police Fund for Blind Children. The charity was founded in 1957 and it benefits visually challenged children from newborn to 21-years of age.

"All the money goes to them and they send it to people who need it all across Canada," said French. "We're still collecting as each province is responsible for their own. In British Columbia the last time we counted we're anywhere between $10,000 and $15,000. Our goal... we made $60,000 last year it would be nice to match that."

He added that riders of all levels are encouraged to join, especially next year for their 10th annual ride, and can do so by registering on their website.