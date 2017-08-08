The quarterly losses reports are out from the provincial government and there are a couple of glaring items that have an official investigation or contacting the police.

In one case, a SaskTel employee stole over 200 cell phones and was found to be selling them to other people.

It's reported that the loss was worth over $180,000 to the Crown corporation. The employee was suspended during the investigation and then quit. Police have been called in to investigate further.

In another case, a SaskPower employee is accused of paying for nine tires with over $3,500 in company funds, but the tires never arrived.

The incident is still under investigation by the company and police.