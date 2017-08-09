

The watches and warning started to come down just before the noon hour, suggesting something major was brewing and it turns out, there was.

Saskatoon was hammered by a summer storm Tuesday that swamped streets and businesses, knocked out power and even forcing their mall to close. 50mm of rain is being reported as part of the storm that also saw high winds that caused damage to trees.

We had between 5 and 10mm of rain, depending on where you are in the City of Moose Jaw but we appear to have missed out on the nasty stuff.

We'll see unsettled conditions for the rest of the week with some sun, cloud wind and potentially more rain. Summer like weather should return for Sunday and into the new week.