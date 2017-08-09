A dominating season received its crowning moment over the weekend for the Moose Jaw Minor AAA All-Stars.

The local Little League squad captured the 2017 Minor AAA Prairie Championship on Monday with an 8-5 win over Calgary South in the final.

“The young guys put in a lot of work this year and it showed, they got better and better as the season went on, and managed this past weekend to play their best when they needed to,” said Coach Pat Simmons.

Moose Jaw posted a 4-1 record in the round robin over the weekend to advance into the championship game and they made no mistake in a tightly played game against Calgary South.

“The kids were obviously very excited,” said Simmons. “(The final) was close, it was a catch here or a hit there that was really the difference, a really close game.

“It was just some good ball, some great pitching, some timely hitting and some great plays in the field, it was fun to watch.”

Moose Jaw open the championship with a 12-9 win over North Regina on Friday. They followed that up with a 15-3 win over Edmonton and beating Fish Creek Calgary, 11-2, on Saturday.

Sunday saw Moose Jaw square off with the host Lethbridge squad, who also entered the game with a 3-0 record, and come away with a hard fought 4-1 win to secure their spot in the gold medal game.

“We had a little bit of everything throughout the weekend,” said Simmons. “The great thing about this group of guys is that everyone contributed, there was an important hit here, great catch there and everyone just pulled together when they needed to most and made a play. It was a total team effort and real nice to see.”

The group of nine and 10 year olds played together throughout the season with the Moose Jaw Astros and then came together on the All-Star team afterwards for a great run to the Prairie Championship.

Along the way, they captured the North Regina and Medicine Hat tournament titles, as well as the Regina Little League Championship. In total, they complied a 42-4 record and outscored their opponents by 407 runs.

“The hitting really improved throughout the year, they were thrown at hard by Doyle McMorris who helped us out by throwing a lot of practice pitches, that really helped them a bunch; fielding got better; and attitude, team dynamics and just the whole package, everything improved as we went on,” said Simmons.

“They really put in a lot of time and a lot of work for this. That doesn’t guarantee you’re going to win these things, but they deserved it, they spent a lot of their summer working at this, so it was good for them.”

Simmons added that the players really grew close throughout the year and will be friends for years to come.

“When you’re nine and 10 years old, there’s ups and downs that take place throughout a game, and a weekend and a season for that matter. By the end, they were really managing those highs and lows well and that’s what gets them through some of those tight games in those must win situations, they did great,” he said.

The Moose Jaw Minor AA All-Stars finished fourth over the weekend at the Sectional Championship. (Submitted photo)

The Moose Jaw Minor AA All-Stars were also in Alberta for their Sectional Championship over the weekend and came away with a fourth place finish. The local team went 3-1-1 during the championship, falling in the bronze medal 11-5 to Rocky Mountain House.

The Moose Jaw Junior AA Red Sox picked up a fourth place finish in Calgary on the weekend. (Submitted photo)

The Moose Jaw Junior AA Red Sox also came away with a fourth place finish over the weekend in Calgary at the Canadian Divisional Summer Classic. They fell 11-9 to Chestmere in the bronze medal game to close out their season.