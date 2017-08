Registration for the upcoming Moose Jaw Minor Football League season remains open online.

The league will be keeping registration open past the original deadline, which was Aug. 9, for their Learn-to-Play, Atom, Peewee and Bantam divisions until they’re full.

The cost is between $185 and $250 depending on the division.

The season runs from mid-Aug. through the end of Oct.

