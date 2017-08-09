Two local sprinters walked away with some hardware from the 2017 Canada Summer Games last week.

Moose Jaw’s Ryan Botterill won a bronze with Team Saskatchewan in the male 4x100-metre relay, while Hunter Bosch and Team Sask walked away with bronze in the male 4x400m relay.

They both performed well in their individual events as well and came away happy with the experience at the 50th edition of the Games in Winnipeg.

“It was a great experience and a great first time at the Canada Games, and to come home with a bronze medal in the relay made it all worthwhile,” said Botterill.

“You got to see a lot of great athletes and just to be there with the best young athletes in Canada was really humbling and a great experience.”

Bosch picked up a fifth place finish in the male 400-metre, posting a time of 49.05 seconds in the A final last Thursday.

He said he could have done better, but is happy with the performance nonetheless.

“It was really good to run against guys of that calibre and show that I can keep up with them,” he said.

“Coming in as a 17-year-old and competing against guys that are so much older than you was a great experience.”

After finishing in fifth place, Bosch said he went into the relay wanting to come away with a medal and left it all on the track in his final race of the summer, running out of the lead spot.

“That felt awesome, I was pretty giddy when we got over the line,” he said. “We were fifth coming into that race and I knew we had a chance, but to come away with the medal was a heck of a feeling.

“I was running out of lane eight, so you’re kind of running blind, but I felt that was my strongest run out of the four that I ran that week.”

Bosch, who graduated from Vanier Collegiate earlier this year, will be heading to the University of Regina this fall to join up with the Cougars track team.

“I’m super pumped,” he said. “I got to spend a lot of time with a lot of the U of R athletes at the Games and they’re just standout guys. As a first year coming in, it’s a little intimidating, but those guys just welcomed me in and I can’t wait to go there.”

Botterill finished fifth in the male 100-metre with a time of 10.80 seconds in the A final last Thursday.

He said it was great to push himself against the best of the best in the country.

“I expected to do good and run fast times because you have to to keep up with those guys,” said Botterill. “I don’t think anybody expected (Karson) Kowalchuk and (Jerome) Blake to run 10.38 in the final, that was fast.”

Botterill followed up his 100m with a tenth place finish in the 200m on Friday, finishing second in the B final thanks to a time of 22.36 seconds.

He said getting the bronze in the relay was a cherry on top of the whole experience.

“The relay was great,” he said. “I was on the back stretch because I ran second and I saw us cross and didn’t know if we were second or third, but it didn’t really matter, I was just happy.”

The focus now shifts to U Sports for Botterill, who will be joining the University of Saskatchewan Huskies’ track team this fall.

He said this experience over the last week just makes him want to keep pushing harder.

“I know there’s U20 Worlds next year, so this just kind of pushes me to want to go to that and just work harder,” said Botterill.

“I’m really excited to get started with the Huskies and excited for the things to come.”

Tacchi & Johns in the Pool in Winnipeg

The Games continue this week in Winnipeg with two more locals competing in the swimming events.

Elyssa Tacchi finished in 11th place in the female 50-metre breaststroke on Tuesday, posting a time of 35.25 seconds to finish in third place in the B Final.

Cadence Johns missed out on the final, swimming in a time of 35.73 seconds in the heats.

Johns bounced back to make the B Final in the 400m individual medley, finishing in third place with a time of 5:16.26, which put her 11th overall. She took two seconds off her time from the heat in the final.

Tacchi will be back in the pool on Wednesday for the 200m breaststroke and Johns will be competing in the 100m backstroke.