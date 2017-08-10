Nominations are now being accepted for the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal. Nominations can be submitted until the middle of October as the province looks to honour those who make a difference.

Nominees must be current or former long-term residents of the province and Canadian citizens. Nominations are not accepted posthumously. Groups and organizations, along with members of Parliament, the Legislature or the judiciary are ineligible.

Medals will be presented in the spring. You can find more on making nominations on the government website here.