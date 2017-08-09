SaskPower has become aware of customers being contacted by people claiming to be from SaskPower in an attempt to get money from them.

"The scammers do learn every year," explained Jonathan Tremblay, a spokesperson with SaskPower, "and seem to be getting better at trying to trick us."

He mentioned how you can discern a real call from a SaskPower representative from a scammer's call.

"So the fundamental thing is if they start asking for a payment method via phone. That is never something SaskPower would do. If in doubt, simply hang up and call back SaskPower customer service, they will be able to help you access your account and see if there is any issue."

"These people are calling pretending to be from SaskPower and telling people that they are in arrears and will get disconnected unless they pay. That is not a process we follow if you are in a collections type of process."

He adds that if you are suspicious, to hang up the phone, or delete the email and then get in touch with SaskPower customer service.

"They can contact us to get more information on their account at our customer service number which is 1-888-757-6937. They will ask you to confirm your identity with a few pieces of information only you would know and then they'll be able to confirm if your balance is paid and anything else about your account."

"If you suspect fraud, not only contact us, but feel free to contact the police as well. This type of activity is certainly illegal and they will investigate."

He hopes by getting the information out, there won't be any victims of these fraudulent calls.

"These kinds of calls never go down to zero, they never stop. However, we've been seeing some peaks, notably in the last two weeks especially for people who own smaller businesses. They seem to be targeted at this time."