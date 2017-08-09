The recent rains have been a welcome site for local farmers and gardeners, but now it's good news for people wanted to enjoy a fire on a summer night.

The Moose Jaw Fire Department has announced they are lifting the fire ban that was in place for the city of Moose Jaw.

Fire Chief Rod Montgomery talked about lifting the ban.

"We received 40+ millimetres of rain since July 31st. That, with the cooler temperatures and the forecast of rain still in our future, we feel comfortable, for the city of Moose Jaw proper, that it's fitting that the fire ban could be lifted."

He does remind everyone that city bylaws are still in effect, like prohibiting fire works in city limits and using a compliant fire pit with chimneys and spark arrestors.

He also made it clear that this is for the City of Moose Jaw, and that all the local Rural Municipalities will need to make their own announcements.