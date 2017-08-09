Luka Burzan, Jett Woo and Team Canada finished off the round robin at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in convincing fashion on Wednesday.

Canada rolled to a 6-1 win over Slovakia to close out the round robin with a 2-1 record.

Neither Warrior had a point in the game, but contributed throughout the contest with big hits and strong games at both ends of the ice.

Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds forward Barrett Hayton led Canada with two goals and three points, while captain Joe Veleno and Sherbrooke’s Anderson MacDonald each had a goal and two points.

Canadian goalie Olivier Rodrigue of the Drummondville Voltigeurs stopped nine shots in the win. Canada fired 25 shots on the Slovak net.

Canada, Sweden, Russia and the Czech Republic all advance into the semifinals on Friday. The gold and bronze medal games are on Saturday.