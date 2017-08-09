Whether you're hitting the job market for the first time or looking to make a career switch, the Moose Jaw Public Library is hosting an event to help with the process.

The Anatomy of an Interview will feature a presentation from Dylan McDougall, from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Economy's Labour Market Services.

"He's breaking it down in terms of setting up the interview, doing the first meeting and how to make a lasting impression," explained Assistant Head Librarian Jessie Marchinko. "The purpose of the program is to help people to gain confidence in their job seeking ability around the idea of tips and tricks to help with the interview process."

Marchinko noted that she believes giving job seekers the foundation to have a successful interview is important to the services the library offers and compliments their expanding programs.

"An interview is your best opportunity to make a really strong impression on a potential employer, so knowing how to present yourself and getting some tips on how to answer some of those tricky questions helps to give you an edge and hopefully get you a job."

The Anatomy of an Interview workshop will be held Thursday afternoon at 2:30 at the Moose Jaw Public Library.