As Phase 2 of water main replacement continues, the City of Moose Jaw is advising of some possible traffic disruptions this week.

Starting August 10th, the intersection of 9th Ave SW and Keith St will be closed.

Heavy vehicle routing is as follows:

- Northbound trucks will be detoured via HWY 363 to 32nd Avenue S.W.

- Southbound trucks will be detoured via Coteau Street W, 16th Avenue S.W., and HWY 363

The city is hoping the work will take one week, depending on weather.

Please obey all detours, signage and barricades, as well as use caution in the area while workers are present.