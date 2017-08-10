It looks like Alberta wants to be more like Saskatchewan. The debate of changing time or in Saskatchewan's case, keeping it the same, seems to come up twice a year like clock work. But now it looks like our neighbours to the West are on a path to ditching the practice of Daylight Savings Time.

Three quarters of respondents to a recent government survey voted to scrap the Daylight Saving Time Act. The survey was completed by over 13,500 Albertans.

Bill 203 seeks to remove the time change that takes place in the fall and employ Alberta Standard Time for 12 months of the year. For decades Saskatchewan has been in the minority in Canada, using daylight-savings time year round.