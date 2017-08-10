They were instrumental in overturning the city's initial cast iron water main funding model and now some are wondering if a similar tactic could be used by residents unhappy with changes to waste collection in Moose Jaw.

Citizens Advocating Sensible Taxation helped force a referendum on cast iron funding last year and this week CAST hosted a public forum for those against the move to front street, bi-weekly garbage pick up.

"We have been getting people requesting us to take all sorts of different actions, including some talking about a referendum." said CAST spokesperson Terry Gabel. "But I wanted to make it clear that CAST is not in the referendum business."

Gabel says if anyone is contemplating a referendum campaign on waste collection, they haven't been in touch with him. The meeting on Tuesday was simply their attempt to open up dialogue between residents and councillors who were willing to attend.